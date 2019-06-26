Sheena Bora murder: No FIR registered in 2012 when skeleton was found, says witness

NO FIR was registered in 2012 when a skeleton, subsequently alleged to be the remains of Sheena Bora, was found buried in a village in Raigad district in 2012, a witness told the Bombay High Court on Tuesday.

The 51st witness in the case, 49-year-old police officer Vinod Bhagat, was part of the police team that had visited the spot where the skeleton was spotted by a resident on May 23, 2012.

The alleged murder of Bora had come to light in August 2015. Based on evidence, the skeleton, which was reburied after medical examination in 2012, was dug out again. The CBI has claimed that forensic tests conducted on the skeleton in 2015 had confirmed that the remains belonged to Bora.

The agency has alleged that Bora was abducted and killed on April 24, 2012, by her mother Indrani Mukerjea along with her former husband, Sanjeev Khanna and former driver Shyamvar Rai, who has become an approver in the case. The CBI has claimed that Indrani’s husband Peter Mukerjea was also part of the conspiracy.

Bhagat told the court on Tuesday that based on information received, a police team had visited Gagode Khind village where the skeleton was spotted by a resident in 2012. A panchnama was drawn and a doctor was summoned to the spot. Samples were drawn from the skeleton and it was reburied.

“We had discussed about filing a police complaint. We did not discuss with the superiors. We also did not discuss with the doctor about the registration of the crime. I do not recollect if I or anybody else from the police had asked the doctor the cause of the death. No FIR was registered,” Bhagat told the court.

He added that he had neither submitted any report to his seniors regarding the incident nor made any inquiry about the identity of the skeleton.

The defence advocates for the accused suggested that no body was found in May 2012 and hence, no complaint was registered. The witness denied this.

According to the CBI, after Bora was murdered on April 24, 2012, the next day, her body was burnt and buried at the spot where it was found a month later in May 2012. The incident, however, came to light only after the alleged arrest of Rai in August 2015, when he is alleged to have revealed about the murder.