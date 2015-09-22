Hardik Patel plans women’s wing of PAAS

Patidar reservation agitation leader Hardik Patel.

In order to woo more women to join in the ongoing Patidar agitation, the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti is planning to launch a women’s wing soon.

“We have made hundreds of WhatsApp groups consisting of Patidars. This has been done to spread awareness and update our daily activities. We are also conducting public meetings in different residential societies during night and emphasising on larger participation of women. We have also planned to hold a mega public meeting this week in Surat. Hardik Patel will address the meeting wherein large number of women and girls will remain present. We have started pad work for launching a women’s wing of PAAS,” says Alpesh Katheriya. Surat PAAS convenor.

The creation of this women wing comes at a time when more and more women have been participating in the agitation with rolling pins and plates. According to PAAS members, a mega public meeting scheduled to be held this weekend in Surat is expected to see more women participation.

“We have planned a mega meeting of five lakh Patidars, if there is no rainfall this week-end. Hardik will address the meeting that will be organised in a Patidar dominated area,” Katheriya added.

