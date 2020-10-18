Gujarat: Youth nabbed for ‘abduction and rape’ of 7-year-old girl

On October 15, the youth had allegedly seen the victim playing in the neighbourhood and called out to her.

Vadodara Police on Saturday nabbed a youth for the alleged abduction and rape of a seven-year-old girl from a village in Karjan taluka of the district. In a complaint registered at Karjan police station, the child’s mother has stated that the accused had lured the girl into his house by offering chocolates, after which he had illegally confined and raped her.

According to the complaint, the accused is a resident of a village in Shinor taluka of Vadodara district and had arrived in the Karjan village to work on a construction site as a labourer. In Karjan, he had rented a house in the same neighbourhood as the child and was working at the site for over two months, police said.

On October 15, the youth had allegedly seen the victim playing in the neighbourhood and called out to her.

“He offered her chocolates and asked her to come to his house. The girl, who was tempted to have the chocolates, complied and went into the house. The accused then locked the door and confined her. He then molested and raped her. When the girl began screaming due to pain, the accused panicked and fled,” the complaint stated.

According to the police, the neighbours had found the child in the courtyard of the house, injured and crying. “She narrated the incident and the villagers alerted her parents, who filed a complaint at the police station. The police have nabbed the accused from his village,” police said.

The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for rape, abduction and illegal confinement as well as under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

