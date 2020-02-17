Gujarat: Youth killed in celebratory firing, another injured in Bhavnagar

Jadeja, a resident of Pippardi village in Lodhikha taluka of Rajkot district, was doing farming after dropping out of school after Class 10, police said. (Representational Image) Jadeja, a resident of Pippardi village in Lodhikha taluka of Rajkot district, was doing farming after dropping out of school after Class 10, police said. (Representational Image)

A youth was killed and another injured after being hit by a bullet fired in celebrations at a marriage ceremony in Pacchegam village of Bhavnagar district on Sunday.

Police said Priyarajsinh Jadeja, 20, was watching dandiya-raas (a folkdance of Gujarat) at the wedding ceremony of his cousin Dharmarajsinh Gohil in Vallabhipur taluka when he was hit on his head by a bullet fired to celebrate the marriage at 12.15 am. An injured Jadeja was rushed to Sir Takhtasinhji General Hospital in Bhavnagar city where he succumbed during treatment.

Jadeja, a resident of Pippardi village in Lodhikha taluka of Rajkot district, was doing farming after dropping out of school after Class 10, police said.

“Jadeja was in Pacchegam to attend the marriage of Dharmarajsinh, son of his paternal aunt, and was watching dandiya-raas when Vishwarajsinh Gohil alias Bhailu fired celebratory shots that hit Jadeja on his head,” said Manish Makwana, sub-inspector, Vallabhipur police station.

In his complaint, Jadeja’s cousin brother, Hardiksinh Jadeja, stated that he saw Bhailu pulling out a revolver-like firearm from his waist and attempting to fire.

“However, the firearm misfired and a bullet brushed past the ear of Shaktisinh Jadeja, injuring him, before hitting Priyarajsinh on his head,” said Hardiksinh, also a resident of Pipardi village of Lodhikha taluka, stated in his complaint.

Police said that Vishwarajsinh, Hardiksinh and Shaktisinh came to Pacchegam to attend the marriage. “Accused Bhailu is a resident of Pacchegam and a friend of the bridegroom. Prima facie, it is a case of celebratory firing going awry. The accused is on the run,” Makwana said.

