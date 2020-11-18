Gujarat: Youth arrested for waving dummy gun while driving car

Video grab of the man waving a toy handgun

A day after the video of a man waving a purported hand gun while driving a car on the Sarkhej Gandhinagar (SG) highway in Ahmedabad surfaced, the police on Wednesday arrested two persons in connection with the case and revealed that the accused was carrying a lighter shaped as a handgun.

According to police, the accused identified as Sahil alias Sohil Mewada (21), a resident of Bharwad Vas near Makarba village in Sarkhej of Ahmedabad, was seen driving a black Verna with a police insignia on it, on the busy SG Highway while waving a hand gun.

After the video first surfaced, a team of Ahmedabad city Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) arrested Mewada and his accomplice Hardevsinh Vala, owner of a coffee shop who had allegedly purchased the dummy handgun.

“A team of DCB held Mewada near Thaltej intersection in Ahmedabad on Thursday night and also seized the handgun. The weapon is made up of fibre material, has Made in China written over it and no cartridge was found in it. Upon investigation, the accused revealed that he and his friend Hardevsinh Vala, owner of Dabis’ coffee shop keep the weapon with them and impersonate as police,” read an FIR against the accused duo at DCB Police station.

Both Mewada and Vala have been booked under sections of the Arms act and 170 of Indian penal code for punishment for anyone impersonating to hold a public office.

In a related incident, the police arrested a 45-year-old man from Meghaninagar in Ahmedabad after his relatives allegedly fired from his licensed pistol on the occasion of Diwali on November 14 and uploaded a video.

According to police officials, the accused Yogesh Tomar, a resident of Parn Kunj society in Meghaninagar was arrested after a video surfaced on social media which showed two men firing multiple rounds from the pistol on the occasion of Diwali. According to police, the other two accused are Prashant Parihar (32), brother-in-law of Tomar and Parth Chauhan (19), nephew of Tomar, who are currently absconding. All three have been booked under Indian penal code sections 268 for public nuisance, 114 for offence committed when abettor present and sections of the arms act.

Meanwhile, the office of Sanjay Srivastava, Ahmedabad city police commissioner released a statement on Wednesday night stating, “In the past fortnight, three incidents of firing and gun waving has come to light in Ahmedabad, which then went viral on social media. Three different offences have been registered at DCB, Meghaninagar and Danilimda police station. In the incidents at Danilimda and Meghaninagar, the accused have been arrested and their licenses for weapons have been cancelled. In the third incident, it has come to light that the accused were using a lighter shaped as a gun. Further investigation is going on in all three cases.”

