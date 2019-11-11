Gujarat: World’s first CNG port terminal gets nod

The Gujarat government on Sunday gave approval to a Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) terminal at Bhavnagar port with a proposed investment of Rs 1,900 crore, said an official release.

The facility, approval for which was given by the Gujarat Infrastructure Development Board headed by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, would be the world’s first CNG port terminal, the release added. The terminal will be jointly built by UK-based Foresight Group and Mumbai-based Padmanabh Mafatlal Group. Bhavnagar Port is being administered by Gujarat Maritime Board (GMB), which signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Foresight Group during the Vibrant Gujarat Summit held in January this year, it added.

The consortium of company will also develop facilities like Ro-Ro terminal, liquid cargo terminal and container terminal at Bhavnagar port. The consortium will invest Rs 1,300 crore in the first phase and Rs 600 crore in second phase. The proposed CNG terminal will have a cargo capacity to handle of 1.5 million metric tonne per annum (MMTPA). The GMB manages the existing port at Bhavnagar, having a capacity to handle three MMTPA cargo, and the new terminals would take the overall capacity to nine MMTPA, the release said.

To develop CNG and other terminals on the north side of the existing port would require major modifications in the existing infrastructure, including dredging in water channel of port basin, construction of two lock gates and off-shore infrastructure for CNG transportation, the release said.

(With PTI inputs)