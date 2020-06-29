Gujarat: woman’s ‘murder’ in Limdi hotel Man regains consciousness as cops seek breakthrough

The 20-year-old woman was found dead in a hotel in Limdi on Thursday afternoon, soon after she had entered the room with her 22-year-old alleged lover. (Representational) The 20-year-old woman was found dead in a hotel in Limdi on Thursday afternoon, soon after she had entered the room with her 22-year-old alleged lover. (Representational)

With no breakthrough yet in the probe into the alleged murder of a woman three days ago in a hotel in Limdi town of Surendranagar district, police pinned hopes on the man, who was accompanying her, to regain consciousness on Sunday.

The 20-year-old woman was found dead in a hotel in Limdi on Thursday afternoon, soon after she had entered the room with her 22-year-old alleged lover. Police say the woman, a native of Ahmedabad, had multiple stab wounds on her body. Police had also said that the couple, who had had an affair, had met in the hotel room to celebrate the man’s birthday. The man was seen running out of the hotel room with blood streaming from a stab wound in his throat.

Even as police have booked the man for the woman’s murder, investigators are yet to establish as to what transpired in 15 minutes that the couple were together in the room.

“The man has lost his voice due to the injury he sustained in his throat. However, he has regained consciousness and we are confident of getting some clues from him now,” Sanjaykumar Varu, police sub-inspector of Limdi, said. Police say his vocal chords are damaged due to the stab wound in his throat, resulting in loss of his speaking abilities.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd