Gujarat: Woman lynched over child-lifting rumours

A 40-year-old woman beggar was lynched by a mob on suspicion of being a child lifter in Vadaj area of Ahmedabad Tuesday. The victim, identified as Shanta Devi, a resident of Rajasthan’s Pali district, was accompanied by three more women in an auto-rickshaw when a mob of 40 to 50 people chased the vehicle and attacked them, said police. The three other women were also injured in the attack.

The lynching is said to have been triggered by a rumour of “child lifters in the area” that was doing the round in the social media for the past couple of days.

According to a complaint filed by the victim’s sister-in-law Ansi, she and the three women — Shanta, Ashu and Leela — had left their relative’s home in Sardarnagar area of Ahmedabad for seeking alms. “Around 2.25 pm, we took an autorickshaw at Naranpura crossing and headed towards Juna Wadaj. At that time, we saw some people chasing our autorickshaw, and at Wadaj circle they stopped us,” the complainant told the police.

According to her, the people were shouting “tame balak uthavi lavi java vali gang cho (you are the gang of child-lifters)”. They were dragged out of the autorickshaw and beaten up brutally. The autorickshaw was also damaged by the mob.

According to a policeman of Vadaj police station, there were hundreds of people at the spot. “We wriggled our way through the crowd to get the women to a safer place and first aid. By the time we called the ambulance, the mob disappeared… These women were rumoured to be a part of child kidnapping gang,” he said. A case of murder has been registered and a probe is on to identify the accused involved.

