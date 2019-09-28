Gujarat woman held for beating 8-yr-old stepdaughter to death, say Valsad police

Valsad police Thursday arrested a woman for allegedly killing her stepdaughter by smashing her head against the wall for not doing her school homework.

On Tuesday afternoon, the alleged accused Kavita asked Sonakshi, 8, to do her homework. When she refused to

listen to her, Kavita allegedly slapped the girl and then smashed her head against the wall, police said. She then went to her bedroom with her son Parth (1.5).

When she woke up in the evening, she found the girl lying at the same spot. Sensing something was wrong, she informed the neighbours and her husband, Nilesh Nehte who works in Mumbai, and took the girl to a hospital where she was declared brought dead.

On getting information from the hospital staff, officers from Dungra police station reached the hospital and first lodged a complaint of accidental death and sent the body for postmortem. The postmortem report which came on Thursday mentioned the cause of death as brain hemorrhage and also pointed to some injury marks on her head. Acting on the report, police lodged a murder complaint.

They also called Kavita, Nilesh to the police station and questioned them. The cops also questioned their neighbors.

Dungra police sub-inspector V G Bharwad said, “We had first registered an accidental death complaint, but later changed in to murder on the basis of the postmortem report. We have arrested Kavita based on the complaint filed by her husband. She admitted to her crime.”