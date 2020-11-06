Gujarat: Woman, friend held for ‘killing’ husband

Doctors of GK General Hospital said that Riyaz was declared brought-dead.

Days after a 30-year-old man was found murdered in Prantij of Sabarkantha, a team of Gujarat Police arrested the victim’s wife and her friend from Bihar for allegedly killing the man.

According to police, the body of Amarnath Singh Prasad, a native of Chhapra in Bihar, was found dumped near a bridge over Khari river in Prantij taluka of Sabarkantha on October 19.

Prasad was employed as a maintenance worker in a factory at Nananpur village of Prantij and used to live with his wife Nidhi Singh Kushwaha and their son at a rented residence in Sagarville society at Gadodha village in Prantij, police said.

After the body of Prasad was discovered, police found that his wife had already gone back to Bihar on October 18.

More than a fortnight after the incident, a team of Sabarkantha police reached Chhapra in Bihar and arrested Nidhi Singh Kushwaha and her friend Pappu Ram Surat Thakur for allegedly bludgeoning Prasad to death and dumping his body near the river. Police said that Nidhi was having a relationship with Pappu who used to live in their society.

“When the body of the victim was discovered, we contacted his elder brother Piyush Singh in Bihar who confirmed his identity. Singh also told us that on October 21, he reached the residence of Nidhi’s father in Chhapra and found her over there. Nidhi told Piyush that she had fight with her husband in Gujarat and had left him and come to Bihar,” said a senior police officer in Sabarkantha.

“However during the course of investigation, we also found out that Nidhi was having a relationship with Pappu who used to live in the same society as her in Prantij. Pappu had also come to Bihar with Nidhi which increased our suspicion. The duo was arrested on charges of murder and criminal conspiracy and brought back to Prantij police station on Wednesday,” added the officer.

According to police, the accused have revealed that on October 15 evening, when Prasad was sleeping at his residence, he was first attacked with a hammer on his head and then later strangulated.

“The accused duo killed Prasad on October 15 and kept his body in their house for 24 hours. On October 16, Pappu took a scooter and dumped his body near Khari river,” added the officer.

