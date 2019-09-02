Gujarat: Woman falls off hill ‘while clicking selfie’, dies

A 25-year-old woman from Madhya Pradesh fell to her death Sunday, while allegedly clicking a selfie on her way to a temple at a hilltop in Pavagadh, Panchmahal district of Gujarat.

Advertising

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Vinita Solanki (25), a native of Thandla town in Madhya Pradesh. She had come to Pavagadh hill station to visit the Bhadra Mahakali Temple with her husband, mother-in-law and a two-year-old child.

According to eyewitnesses, Solanki had stopped at a narrow path on her way to the temple to click a selfie around 2 pm on Sunday, when she accidentally slipped and fell at least 200 feet to her death.

“The woman had come to Bhadrakali temple from MP. According to eye-witnesses, including her family members, she was clicking a selfie from her phone when she lost her balance and fell down,” said a police officer from Pavagadh police station.

Advertising

Police said they tried to retrieve the body on Sunday evening, but couldn’t as it had fallen in the jungle area. It could be retrieved only around 10 am the next day.

“Due to ongoing rains and heavy winds, it became difficult for us to continue the rescue operation on Sunday, so it was suspended around 9 pm. We finally retrieved the body on Monday morning. Due action as per procedure is being taken,” the officer added.

Pavagadh, a hill station in Panchmahal district, has many famous temples and scenic sites and is thronged by tourists during the monsoon season.