Gujarat: Woman dies of illness, relatives vandalise clinic

As many as 21 persons, including relatives of the deceased woman, were booked for rioting, attempt to murder and section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act. (Representational) As many as 21 persons, including relatives of the deceased woman, were booked for rioting, attempt to murder and section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act. (Representational)

Tension prevailed in Velda village of Tapi district, after a mob took to the streets and vandalised a doctor’s clinic, dragging furniture on to the road and setting them on fire, following the death of a 45-year-old woman on Tuesday.

Three policemen were also injured when the villagers threw stones at them when they tried to bring the situation under control. As many as 21 persons, including relatives of the deceased woman, were booked for rioting, attempt to murder and section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act.

According to police, Limda Santaram Padvi, a woman from the village, fell unconscious around 5 am on Tuesday. Her family members tried to reach Dr Jayesh Patel, a homeopathy practitioner, on phone but he did not answer the call. They went to his house to fetch him where the doctor’s wife told them that he was out of station.

Padvi’s family members returned home, suspecting that the doctor was inside the house and that his wife had lied. The woman died at 7 am and around 10 am the family members performed her last rites. By then news spread in the village that Dr Patel did not attend to the emergency. Villagers, on way back from cremation, reached Dr Patel’s clinic-cum-house in the market area and vandalised the clinic.

Police said, “The door was locked from inside, and the clinic was closed. Over hundreds of villagers broke open the main door, dragged the furniture on to the main road and set them on fire.”

Nizar police sub-inspector RH Loh and three constables reached the Velda village and tried to pacify the angry mob, but the villagers wanted to “teach the doctor a lesson”. When the policemen were trying to pacify the woman’s relatives, someone threw stones at them, injuring the sub-inspector on his head.

Tapi district Superintendent of Police NN Chaudhary said, “The situation under control… we have deployed enough police force and registered an offence. The family members should have called 108 ambulance service, instead of going to the doctors’ house. The doctor is a homeopathy practitioner and was out of station. It was the anger of the family members that incited other villagers. We are trying to identify the mob from the videos we have received and will arrest them soon. One sub-inspector and two constables sustained minor injuries.”

Village sarpanch Kishan Padvi said, “Limda Padvi’s family members were angry that the doctor did not turn up to treat her. There is only one doctor in the village and for anything major, the villagers have to go to Nizar town, eight kilometres away. The woman had been ill for a year but her condition worsened Monday night.”

