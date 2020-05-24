Gujarat: Woman ‘commits suicide’ after in-laws scold her for taking daughter out of house

The deceased, Deepali Wagh, was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her house by her eight-year-old son. The deceased, Deepali Wagh, was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her house by her eight-year-old son.

A 32-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide after being scolded by her in-laws for taking her two-year-old daughter out of the house amid the pandemic scare.

The deceased, Deepali Wagh, was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her house by her eight-year-old son. The police have, however, not recovered any suicide note from the house. The woman lived with her husband, her daughter and son and her in-laws.

“The family informed us that they had a fight after the woman had taken the daughter outside when she went shopping for some household items. Her in-laws insisted that she didn’t take the girl outside due to the virus scare. On Sunday afternoon, they had scolded her for the same. She then went inside her room and after half an hour or so she was found hanging by her son. We are also looking into if she faced any other issues both personally and financially,” a police official said. A case of accidental death has been registered.

