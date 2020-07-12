Gujarat: With 872 fresh cases, state tally crosses 41,000-mark

Vadodara neared the 3,000- mark, adding 67 new cases. (Representational) Vadodara neared the 3,000- mark, adding 67 new cases. (Representational)

Totaling over 41,000 cases, Gujarat reported 872 fresh cases on Saturday. Surat continued to report the maximum caseload among the 33 districts, contributing 30 per cent of Saturday’s new cases. Meanwhile, the neighbouring district of Valsad decided to restrict the entry of Surat residents into the district.

Surat reported 270 new cases, taking the total here to more than 7,500, while Ahmedabad added 178 new cases, nearing the 23,000-mark.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) added eight new micro containment zones, five of them in the south zone areas of Lambha, Maninagar, Ghodasar and CTM. Four other areas were de-listed as containment zones including Sachin Tower in Jodhpur, except its first floor in a single block, and Orchid paradise in South Bopal.

Vadodara neared the 3,000- mark, adding 67 new cases.

Valsad district administration on Saturday laid down strict checking on the entry points of the district, to prevent the entry of visitors, symptomatic of Covid-19, from Surat and Mumbai. While according to the local district administration, Valsad has till date registered 359 positive cases and has reported 20 deaths, the state bulletin reflects 327 cases and five deaths reported till date. Sources in the district health department said that the highest number of cases had come into light during Unlock-2, with 171 cases.

Valsad serves as the entry point of visitors coming from Mumbai and its boundaries are attached to union territories like Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman. Several from Surat also visit Valsad on a daily basis.

Valsad collector RR Raval on Friday evening had held a meeting with police department and health department officials, instructing them to carry out checking at five entry points. He also asked officials to take action against those violating Covid guidelines and penalise them.

RR Raval said, “The checking will be done as our district is close to Mumbai and many people from Surat also come daily. Both cities have reported a high number of cases. The teams will check temperature, oxygen rate and see whether the visitor is symptomatic. If found normal, they will be allowed. Those found symptomatic will be immediately taken to a Covid hospital.”

As cases continue to surge in peripheral districts in Gujarat in Unlock-2, local district administration is opting for localised restrictions. On Saturday, the Banaskantha collector’s office announced that in the cities of Deesa and Palanpur, commercial centers of both the cities — excluding medical shops and milk parlors — can be kept open only between 7 am and 4 pm.

Navsari on Friday, when it reported its highest daily surge with 27 cases, had announced similar limitations. On Saturday, district collector Ardra Agrawal told this newspaper, “As per the new notification, business establishments, shops, offices, hotels and restaurants, etc. will remain open from 6 am till 2 pm. The notification will not be applicable for pharmacists and milk shops. After seeing the response of the notification and when the cases will reduce, we will make further changes.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd