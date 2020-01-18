Gujarat: Will develop Chorwad beach, says CM Vijay Rupani

Addressing a public meeting after inaugurating a public health camp organised in Chorwad, Rupani distributed aid and assistance worth around Rs 1 crore among 393 beneficiaries of various government schemes. Addressing a public meeting after inaugurating a public health camp organised in Chorwad, Rupani distributed aid and assistance worth around Rs 1 crore among 393 beneficiaries of various government schemes.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Friday said that the state government would develop Chorwad beach in Junagadh district with a view to promote tourism in the coastal town.

Addressing a public meeting after inaugurating a public health camp organised in Chorwad, Rupani said, “We are trying to keep the 1,600-kilometre coastline of Gujarat teeming with activities. We have discussed with Tourism Minister Jawahar Chavda about the development of Suarashtra coast, especially Chorwad beach, to improve tourism, and would soon take a positive decision.”

At the event, Rupani also distributed aid and assistance worth around Rs 1 crore among 393 beneficiaries of various government schemes. Tourism Minister Jawahar Chavda, Junagadh MP Rajesh Chudasama and other local BJP officers were present on the occasion.

