Gujarat: Wettest June since 2015 as monsoon arrives early

The Southwest monsoon officially arrived in Gujarat along with Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh on June 14 in one of the early advancements in recent years, a day ahead of its scheduled arrival of June 15, when the state had already recorded the wettest first half of June since 2015.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall till June 18, while early on Sunday, heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in the districts of Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Valsad and in North Gujarat districts, a few South Gujarat districts and isolated parts of Saurashtra and Kutch.

“The Southwest monsoon that usually touches South Gujarat around June 15 has advanced a bit early entering Surat, this year,” said Manorama Mohanty, IMD’s additional regional director, Ahmedabad’s region. Valsad, Navsari, Tapi, Dang and Surat districts as well as Union Territory of Daman and Dadra and Nagar Haveli were covered by the Southwest monsoon by Sunday late evening.

“Conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of Southwest monsoon into some more parts of the state during the next 48 hours,” she added.

The average rainfall recorded in the state is highest till June 14, since 2015. Till June 14, the state has recorded 76.37 mm total average rainfall, which is 9.19 per cent average rainfall of the monsoon season. This is nearly double the average recorded in 2017 (5.09 per cent) on June 14 when the state witnessed floods.

This year, by the day of advancement of Southwest monsoon, 248 out of 251 talukas had already received rainfall, of which 127 recorded above 51 mm of rainfall and 41 talukas above 126 mm.

In 2017, the state average rainfall till June 14 was 5.09 per cent and 41.26 mm, when 31 talukas did not receive any rain. Only 73 talukas had recorded above 51 mm rainfall and 13 talukas above 126 mm.

According to data by state’s relief department, among regions this year, Saurashtra recorded the highest rainfall of the season so far with 95 mm average and 13.99 per cent of the season’s average rainfall.

The IMD said the state is very likely to experience an active wet spell in the next five days and said, “Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea along and off North and South Gujarat coasts from June 16 to 18.”

Light thunderstorm and lightning accompanied with winds less than 40 kmph are likely in central Gujarat districts, Saurashtra and Kutch.

“Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in the districts of South Gujarat, including Dang, Navsari and Valsad. Heavy rainfall in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Narmada, Surat, Tapi, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Porbandar, Junagadh, Amreli, Dwarka and Gir Som-nath,” the IMD forecast stated. On Sunday, a total of 115 talukas received rainfall with Dhandhuka taluka in Ahmedabad receiving the highest rainfall of 96 mm.

Other talukas that received heavy rainfall across the state include Dahegam in Gandhinagar district that received 71 mm, Talod in Sabarkantha 63 mm, Ahmedabad city 52 mm, Kheda taluka in Kheda district and Kaprada in Valsad at 51 mm, Nakhatrana in Kutch 49 mm, Malpur in Aravalli 46 mm, Matar in Kheda 44 mm, Kalol in Gandhinagar 38 mm, and Petlad in Anand 38 mm rainfall till 6 pm.

Ahmedabad residents woke up to water-logging and cave-ins along with felling of trees at several locations across the city as 99 per cent of the 52 mm rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms was recorded between 4 till 6 am. Central zone’s Dhudheshwar recorded the highest rainfall of 77 mm followed by Memco in the North zone that recorded 69 mm rainfall in these two hours. North zone also recorded the highest rainfall with above 64 mm rainfall among the seven zones. Ahmedabad recorded a total of 7.24 inch rainfall this monsoon season.

The Mithakali underpass in the city was closed for traffic after one of its walls caved-in. Also, nearly 180 complaints of felling of trees of which over 100 has been resolved by evening and three complaints of road cave-ins were received by Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC).

