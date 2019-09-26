Gujarat weather news: Heavy rainfall predicted up to the weekend

Widespread rainfall was reported from across Gujarat on Wednesday with heavy rainfall in the southern districts of the state including Dang, Bharuch, Valsad and Surat. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also predicted heavy rainfall up to the weekend.

The IMD said the widespread rainfall was not caused by Cyclone Hikaa but two other cyclonic circulations that have developed over southwest Rajasthan, Kutch and east Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

“The change in the weather that has led to rainfall in the state on Wednesday has nothing to do with Cyclone Hikaa,” said IMD Additional Director Manorama Mohanty. “Hikaa has already left Gujarat and already made landfall in Oman. So, there is no scare or impact of Hikaa in Gujarat. The rainfall is due to troughs, which is a form of cyclonic circulation.”

A forecast of heavy rainfall till the weekend has been predicted by the meteorological department, especially in the southern districts and Saurashtra region.

“Heavy rains are very likely at isolated places in the districts of South Gujarat including Valsad, Navsari and in the districts of Saurashtra namely Junagadh, Amreli, Gir Somnath and Dwarka,” on Thursday, says the IMD forecast.

While on the subsequent three days, districts of Panchmahal, Dahod, Mahisagar, Bharuch, Surat, Navsari, and the districts in Saurashtra region namely Amreli, Bhavnagar are likely to receive heavy rainfall.

On Wednesday, Ahwa taluka in Dang district received the heaviest rainfall of 81 mm followed by Walia in Bharuch district (71 mm), Ankleshwar in Bharuch (62 mm) and Vapi in Valsad (52 mm). Other districts that received a good amount of rainfall included Gandhinagar, Vadodara, Devbhumi Dwarka, Kutch, Surat, Dahod, Kheda, Anand, Amreli, Chhota Udepur, Bhavnagar and Ahmedabad.

Ahmedabad city recorded average rainfall of 16 mm. Waterlogging leading to traffic snarls were witnessed on roads in localities such as Danilimda, Behrampura, Odhav, Maninagar and Viratnagar.