Gujarat: We have no love for those who do not love cows, says Bhupendrasinh Chudasama

Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, Minister for Cow Breeding.

Stating that Rs 61.14 crore has already been disbursed as assistance to gaushalas and panjrapoles during the current year, Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, Minister for Cow Breeding, told the Gujarat Assembly that the Rupani government has zero love for those who do not love cows.

“We have no love for those who do not love cows. This slogan has been given by (chief minister) Vijay Rupani and (State Minister for Home) Pradeepsinh Jadeja. The BJP’s government has taken the strictest of measures to stop cow slaughter,” said Chudasama during a discussion on a short notice question raised by Congress MLA Kanti Kharadi on presence of cows on roads in North Gujarat.

“Rupani government is the one which believes in ‘jeevdaya’ (compassion for all living beings)… During the current year, despite Covid-19, the government, without any hesitation, gave Rs 61 crore to the state. This was part of Rs 25 daily fodder assistance given to cattle, which is not a regular payout. Banaskantha district along was given over Rs 10 crore,” remarked Chudasama while highlighting the steps taken by the Rupani government for the welfare of cows and other animals.

The minister said that the government will give an additional Rs 100 crore to panjrapoles as assistance for October, November and December. This will be in addition to the Rs 61crore given in April-May 2020.

“Gujarat would be only state in the country to have given Rs 161 crore in a single year to gaushalas and panjrapoles (cattle shelters),” Chudasama said. He said that the representatives of the gaushalas and panjrapoles who had come to visit the Chief minister regarding the assistance were happy with arrangement.

Earlier, MLA Kharadi had alleged that government was not giving assistance for providing fodder to gaushalas, which in turn was releasing cows on the roads, thus causing a traffic jam on state and national highways passing through Banaskantha. “What are the reasons why the money meant as assistance for Gau Mata does not reach the gaushalas? Secondly, who have the stolen the Gauchars (grazing land)?,” Kharadi said.

Chudasama in his reply also said that the Rupani government had introduced special ambulances for animals and also runs a “Karuna Abhiyaan” from January 10-20, where birds injured by kite strings are treated.

While announcing the budget in February, the Rupani government had announced Rs 100 crore to set up panjrapoles. Under this scheme, benefit of infrastructure facilities was to be provided for cow sheds, godown for fodder storage, tube-well facilities, etc.

