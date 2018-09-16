Gujarat: Visually-challenged twin brothers allegedly commit suicide in Veraval

Police said that while Asif was found lying dead in his bed, Siddiq was found hanging by a rope tied to a ceiling fan in the room. Police said that while Asif was found lying dead in his bed, Siddiq was found hanging by a rope tied to a ceiling fan in the room.

TWIN BROTHERS allegedly committed suicide at their residence in Bhalka area of Veraval town in Gir Somnath district in the wee hours of Sunday with police saying prima facie the brothers ended their lives due to visual impairment which had progressed with age and had almost lost eyesight of late.

Asif Sheikh and his brother Siddiq Sheikh, 25, were found dead in their room in a one-storey house on Sunday morning. Police said that while Asif was found lying dead in his bed, Siddiq was found hanging by a rope tied to a ceiling fan in the room. “The two brothers were asleep on the first floor of the house while the rest were on the ground floor of the house. Early on Sunday morning, as no activity was heard, nephew of the twins went upstairs to check what was going on. He knocked on the door of the room on the upper storey but got no response. When he peeped into from a window, he found Siddiq hanging and alerted family members,” Bharat Koli, police inspector of Veraval told The Indian Express.

Police said that the duo had poor vision since their birth and the impairment increased with their age. “Their elder brother Imtiyaz Sheikh,36, who works as a truck driver, has told us that the duo had visual impairment since birth and that the condition worsened with age. Siddiq had accepted a private job but had quit some time ago as he struggled with poor eyesight. Asif was unable to step out of his home. The family members are saying that the twins prima facie committed suicide after being frustrated by their visual impairment,” Koli further said.

The police has not recovered a suicide note yet. “Prima facie, it seems that both the brothers died due to hanging. It is possible that Asif might have hanged himself first and then Siddiq could have lowered his body in the bed and then he could also have ended his life. However, two suicides have taken place in a house and to ascertain the exact cause of their death, we have sent their bodies to the government hospital in Jamnagar for a forensics post-mortem,” the police inspector further said.

