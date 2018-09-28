Gujarat: Violence in Halvad during bandh called by Bajrang Dal

Following the clash, Bajrang Dal had given a call for bandh in Halvad Thursday. (Representational Image/File) Following the clash, Bajrang Dal had given a call for bandh in Halvad Thursday. (Representational Image/File)

Police resorted to lathicharge and lobbed teargas shells as a mob vandalised shops and blocked a highway in Halvad town of Gujarat’s Morbi district on Thursday. The violence took place during a bandh called by Bajrang Dal to protest an alleged attack on two of its members by people from the minority community.

SP Karanraj Vaghela said a feud between two individuals from different communities led to a clash between two groups late on Wednesday night.

In the clash in Jungri Vaas, Bajrang Dal members Bhavesh Thakkar and Alpesh Parejiya, and a person from the minority community were injured, he said.

Following the clash, Bajrang Dal had given a call for bandh in Halvad Thursday. “The mob vandalised three shops and set fire to them. They also vandalised and set alight a scrap yard. We had to lob four shells of teargas,” the SP said.

Police have received two cross-complaints in connection with Wednesday night’s clash. On the basis of these complaints, two FIRs have been lodged. “We have arrested 22 persons in connection with the FIRs,” the SP said. ens

