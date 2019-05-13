Gujarat: Village tense after stones hurled at Dalit wedding procession

Stones were hurled at a wedding procession of a Dalit groom allegedly by upper castes people in a village in Gujarat’s Aravalli district on Sunday leading to violence and police lathicharge.

Advertising

In less than a week’s time, this is the fourth such incident in Gujarat in which Dalits have faced resistance from local upper castes while carrying out wedding procession in their villages.

Also on Sunday, a marriage procession of a Dalit youth at Sitvada village in Prantij tehsil of Sabarkantha district was held under heavy police deployment fearing attack from members of the upper castes. Two days ago, a Dalit constable’s wedding procession in the same area was also held under police protection.

Violence erupted at Khambhisar village in Modasa taluka of Aravalli district on Sunday after stones were pelted at the wedding procession allegedly by local upper caste people who were allegedly against the Dalits taking out such processions and had reportedly organised yagnas and havans, on the main road of the village.

Advertising

Members of the Dalit community had taken prior permission from the police to carry out the wedding procession of Jayesh Rathod in the village and had also sought police protection for the same, sources said.

According to a friend of the Dalit groom, the upper caste villagers had organised yagna at various points of the main road of the village to stop the wedding procession. “They (upper castes) did not want us to carry out a marriage procession, and therefore, they held a number of yagnas at various points on the main road to make sure that our procession did not go further. When our wedding procession passed through Patel Faliya, it was stopped despite police trying to calm them (upper castes) down. Soon, stones were hurled at us and most of us (Dalits) ran for cover and hid in the fields nearby,” Harsh Vaghela, a friend of the groom who was present at the spot, said.

“They (upper castes) also did not have any police permission to hold the yagna on road,” he said, adding that a number of people, including some policemen, were injured in the stone pelting.

According to Additional Director General of Police (Law & Order) Neerja Gotru, police resorted to lathicharge after the stone-pelting incident.

“The incident happened when a marriage procession (of Dalits) was passing through the village. Some havan was also going on the main road then an incident of stone pelting was reported following which the police had to resort to lathicharge,” Gotru told The Indian Express.

Aravalli Superintendent of Police Mayur Patil reached the police to bring the situation under control.

Earlier in the day, the wedding procession of a Dalit youth at Sitvada village in Prantij tehsil of Sabarkantha district was held under police protection as they suspected possible assault by local upper castes.