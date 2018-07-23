Gujarat varsity cancels comedian Kunal Kamra show

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra. (Source: Kunal Kamra/YouTube) Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra. (Source: Kunal Kamra/YouTube)

MS University of Vadodara has cancelled stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra’s August 11 show on the campus after the Vice-Chancellor received a letter from 11 former students who called Kamra’s content “anti-national”.

Without sharing details of the letter, Rakesh Modi, Coordinator of CC Mehta Auditorium, the venue for the show, told The Indian Express, “We informed Kamra verbally on Saturday night about the cancellation. We were informed about his content being anti-national and controversial and so decided this. Since it is Sunday, we will make an official announcement tomorrow.”

In response to a tweet, Kamra tweeted Sunday, “Ever been so cool that you find out from the news that you’re not going to be working on a particular day? Celebrating my day off in the future on my day off today….”

