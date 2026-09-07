More trains on Delhi-Mumbai route: Vadodara-Ratlam section to get 2 new railway lines

Vadodara-Ratlam railway lines will expand capacity on the Delhi-Mumbai route, allowing more passenger and freight trains to operate. (Image generated using AI)

Railway projects in Gujarat: Indian Railways is set to increase rail capacity on the busy Vadodara-Ratlam route, an important section connecting Gujarat with Madhya Pradesh and northern India.

The Western Railway (WR) plans to construct third and fourth railway lines over a distance of around 259 km between Vadodara and Ratlam. The project is expected to ease capacity constraints on the busy corridor, which handles a large number of passenger and freight trains.

More capacity for trains on the Delhi-Mumbai route

The Vadodara-Ratlam section is part of the Golden Quadrilateral rail network and is an important route for trains travelling between the Delhi and Mumbai regions.

With the construction of two additional railway lines, the national transporter will get more capacity to operate trains on this busy section. This could help improve the movement of passenger and freight trains, reduce congestion and provide greater flexibility in train operations.