More trains on Delhi-Mumbai route: Vadodara-Ratlam section to get 2 new railway lines

The Vadodara-Ratlam railway section will get two new lines, boosting capacity on the Delhi-Mumbai route and paving the way for more passenger and freight trains.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readSep 7, 2026 12:54 PM IST
Vadodara-Ratlam railway lines will expand capacity on the Delhi-Mumbai route, allowing more passenger and freight trains to operate. (Image generated using AI)Vadodara-Ratlam railway lines will expand capacity on the Delhi-Mumbai route, allowing more passenger and freight trains to operate. (Image generated using AI)
Make us preferred source on Google

Railway projects in Gujarat: Indian Railways is set to increase rail capacity on the busy Vadodara-Ratlam route, an important section connecting Gujarat with Madhya Pradesh and northern India.

The Western Railway (WR) plans to construct third and fourth railway lines over a distance of around 259 km between Vadodara and Ratlam. The project is expected to ease capacity constraints on the busy corridor, which handles a large number of passenger and freight trains.

More capacity for trains on the Delhi-Mumbai route

The Vadodara-Ratlam section is part of the Golden Quadrilateral rail network and is an important route for trains travelling between the Delhi and Mumbai regions.

With the construction of two additional railway lines, the national transporter will get more capacity to operate trains on this busy section. This could help improve the movement of passenger and freight trains, reduce congestion and provide greater flexibility in train operations.

In a statement, WR said the additional infrastructure will help make train operations faster, smoother, safer and more punctual.

The project is also expected to strengthen rail connectivity between Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh while supporting industrial and commercial activities along the corridor.

Also Read | Dedicated Freight Corridors: How India’s 2,843-km rail freight network is expanding

Vishwamitri-Dabhoi railway line to be doubled

Apart from the Vadodara-Ratlam project, another major railway infrastructure upgrade has been planned in the Vadodara region.

Story continues below this ad

The 33-km Vishwamitri-Dabhoi railway line will be doubled at an estimated cost of Rs 394 crore. The route currently has a single railway line, limiting the number of trains that can operate on the section.

Once the doubling work is completed, the route will have additional capacity, allowing smoother train operations and making rail traffic smoother and more punctual.

The Vishwamitri-Dabhoi route is also important for connectivity towards the Statue of Unity. The doubling of the line is expected to improve rail capacity and make travel more convenient for tourists visiting the popular destination.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
twitter

Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Sep 07: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments