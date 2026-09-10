A station above a platform: How Vadodara bullet train station will connect high-speed rail with the city

Vadodara bullet train station: Vadodara’s upcoming bullet train station is being developed as an important link between India’s high-speed rail network and the city’s existing transport infrastructure. Located above Platform number 7 of Vadodara railway station, the station is being designed to enable easier interchange between the bullet train, existing Indian Railways’ services and road-based public transport.

The integration is aimed at making the entire passenger journey more seamless, from reaching the station to changing between different modes of transport.

The Vadodara bullet train station will also be integrated with the Western Railway station and the city’s central and interstate bus depot, bringing multiple transport options together at a key location in Vadodara.

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The integration is particularly important for passengers travelling to and from other major cities along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor, including Ahmedabad, Surat and Mumbai.

Under construction bullet train network in Vadodara (Image: NHSRCL) Under construction bullet train network in Vadodara (Image: NHSRCL)

Three FOBs to improve passenger interchange

One of the crucial part of the station’s infrastructure is the planned network of three Foot Over Bridges (FOBs). These will provide dedicated connections between the bullet train station, the existing railway station, the bus depot, the city and the station’s parking and plaza areas.

The three FOBs have been designed to serve different passenger movements and reduce the need for passengers to take longer or more complicated routes while changing modes of transport.

534-metre FOB With travelators

The first and longest FOB will be 534-metres-long and will connect the bullet train station with Vadodara railway station and the GSRTC Central Bus Depot.

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The FOB will be equipped with travelators, helping passengers move more easily across the interchange, particularly when transferring between railway and bus services.

90-metre FOB for Alkapuri connectivity

The second FOB will be 90-metres-long and will connect the bullet train station with the Alkapuri side of Vadodara, crossing over the existing railway tracks.

51-metre FOB linking the parking and plaza

The 51-metres-long third FOB, will connect the bullet train station with its parking and station plaza. Lifts and escalators will be provided to improve accessibility and passenger movement between these areas.

The bullet train will provide a new mobility advantage to students and young professionals, connecting Vadodara more efficiently with major cities. (Image: NHSRCL) The bullet train will provide a new mobility advantage to students and young professionals, connecting Vadodara more efficiently with major cities. (Image: NHSRCL)

Passenger facilities designed for Vadodara bullet train station

The Vadodara bullet train station’s infrastructure is being planned not only around high-speed rail operations but also around passenger convenience. The facilities will include comfortable waiting areas, restrooms, retail spaces and dedicated pick-up and drop-off zones. Separate parking provisions are planned for cars, buses and autos.

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A modern station plaza will also form part of the development, with passenger waiting areas, landscaping and clear wayfinding to help passengers navigate the complex.

Under construction Vadodara bullet train station (Image: NHSRCL) Under construction Vadodara bullet train station (Image: NHSRCL)

Vadodara bullet train station design

The station has also been designed to reflect Vadodara’s identity. The NHSRCL said that its architecture draws inspiration from the Banyan Tree, reflecting the city’s association with the Vad tree. Passenger areas have been designed to allow ample natural light and views of the sky, creating an open and comfortable environment.

Graphical representation of Vadodara Bullet Train station (Image: NHSRCL) Graphical representation of Vadodara Bullet Train station (Image: NHSRCL)

Significance of Vadodara bullet train station

With the start of high-speed train services, Vadodara’s bullet train station could improve access to educational institutions, examinations, internships, jobs, research and business opportunities in major cities. The enhanced connectivity could also make it easier for students, professionals and other visitors to travel to Vadodara for work, education and other purposes.

Under construction Vadodara bullet train station (Image: NHSRCL) Under construction Vadodara bullet train station (Image: NHSRCL)

In a statement, NHSRCL said: “Known as an important education and knowledge hub, Vadodara is home to leading institutions including Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda (MSU), Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya (GSV), Indian Institute of Information Technology, Vadodara (IIIT), as well as private universities such as Navrachana University, Parul University and Sumandeep Vidyapeeth. For thousands of students and young professionals, mobility is closely linked to opportunity – whether travelling for higher education, internships, examinations, jobs, research, professional engagements or industry exposure, while also staying connected with family and friends.”