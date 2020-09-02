Gujarat Unlock 4.0: Public parks to reopen, no time limit for shops

Under these guidelines, schools, colleges and other educational institutions will remain closed till September 30. However, 50 per cent of teaching and non-teaching staff can be called to schools for online teaching or tele-counselling work. Students of classes 9 to 12 may be permitted to visit there schools voluntarily, with written consent of their parents. (Representational)

Public parks and gardens will reopen in Gujarat and shops will function without any time limit, under the Unlock 4.0 guidelines issued by the Gujarat government on Tuesday.

The state Home department, in a notification, permitted public parks and gardens to reopen outside containment areas. However, cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks and theatres will remain closed.

The government is permitting “open air theatres” to start functioning from September 21. In other guidelines for the hospitality industry, hotels and restaurants have been permitted to remain open till 11 pm, while no time limit will be applicable for takeaway facilities. Shops, too, can remain open without time limit. Earlier, restaurants could remain open only till 11 pm, while shops had to shut at 8 pm.

No large gatherings or functions will be allowed at religious places. However, social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious and political functions can be held from September 21 with a ceiling of 100 persons. However, the ceiling of 50 persons for a marriage and 20 persons for cremation or final rites will continue till September 20.

Street vendors will now be allowed to resume business, following the Covid-19 protocol prepared by their respective urban local bodies. Public transportation, including Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) buses and city bus services, will continue to operate as per the guidelines issued earlier.

While city bus services in Ahmedabad and Surat will operate at 50 per cent capacity outside containment zones, for other areas, the permitted seating capacity will be 60 per cent. Private bus services will also follow the same rule as the city bus services with regard to utilisation of capacity.

Majority of the notification issued by the state government borrows from the one issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs on August 29.

Under these guidelines, schools, colleges and other educational institutions will remain closed till September 30. However, 50 per cent of teaching and non-teaching staff can be called to schools for online teaching or tele-counselling work. Students of classes 9 to 12 may be permitted to visit there schools voluntarily, with written consent of their parents.

Autorickshawas will be allowed to ply with driver and two passengers. Similarly, cabs and private vehicles will be allowed to ply similar number of occupants. If the seating capacity is for six or more, then such cars and vehicles can carry three passengers and a driver.

