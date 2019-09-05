Gujarat: University student held for ‘molesting’ 19-year-old junior

A 23-year-old university student was arrested for molesting a 19-year-old junior during a musical event on the varsity campus on Wednesday.

Advertising

In her complaint, the girl has alleged that she was seated on her two-wheeler in the parking area when the accused, who was allegedly drunk, used inappropriate words to address her and then started touching her in an indecent manner. Based on the student’s complaint, the accused was booked under IPC sections 354 (outraging the modesty of a woman) and under the relevant sections of the Prohibition Act.

“A vigilance team had detained the accused and then they called the police control room and the case was transferred to us. We then filed a complaint and arrested the man. We are now recording statements and further investigations are underway,” said in charge police inspector of the local police station.

“We have not received an official intimation. The student has not approached us yet and directly filed a complaint with the police. After we get a copy of the complaint or the details of the incident, we will take up the issue with the women’s grievance cell and necessary action will be taken,” the college principal said.