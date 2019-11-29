Gujarat University seminar: Symposium to boost relations between India, South Korea

A three-day international symposium organised by the Academy of Korean Studies under the Ministry of Education of the Government of Republic of Korea in collaboration with Gujarat University and Jawaharlal Nehru University began Thursday. Nearly 11 scholars from Korea and eight from India will present their papers on India-Korea relations, history and linkages at the seminar held at Gujarat University.

Titled ‘Korea-India Partnership for co-existence: Past, present and future’, the symposium aims to reshape bilateral relations.

“The very idea of having a symposium was conceived during the interaction between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Moon Jae-in in July 2018. At that time, both the leaders recollected that in the 8th century a Buddhist monk from Korea, Wang ocheonchukguk jeon had travelled from Korea to India, including Gujarat, and wrote a travelogue. Both the leaders agreed during that meeting that the historical links needed to be re-emphasised through academic exchanges,” said SHIN BongKil, ambassador of the Republic of Korea.

The Korean government recently had converged its interest in India considering it an important present and future partner and thus exploring interactions in the fields of education as well.

Speaking on future of Korean studies in India, Ahn byung Wook, the president of Academy of Korean Studies, said, “As a seed programme for Korean studies, a project with Jawaharlal Nehru University was launched in 2010. Starting in 2016, JNU began a more in-depth project and today JNU is at the centre of research on Korean studies in India. In the future too, we expect Indian universities, scholars and students will participate in various programmes.”

Adding to this, SHIN BongKil said that though the number of Indian students in Korean universities is smaller in number as compared to China but more Indians are now studying in Korea and this symposium will increase the interest among them. “Not only education, look at the popularity of K-Pop culture in India. Recently, I was in Guwahati where I was told that there is 5,000 K-Pop army in Assam alone. Also, K-drama is gaining popularity in India,” he added.

V-C proposes a centre for Korean studies Gujarat University

Vice-Chancellor Himanshu Pandya Thursday proposed a centre for Korean studies and Korean research centre at Gujarat University, on the lines of the Centre for Korean Studies, School of Language, Literature and Culture Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University. He also said that if approved, it would be opened soon. “In addition to the existing foreign languages, we will also start teaching Korean from the next academic session,” the V-C said at the symposium.