Gujarat: Dalit man ‘beaten up’ in Una, murder convict among two booked

A Dalit man was allegedly attacked by two men in Gujarat’s Una town of Gir Somnath district on Thursday, police said. Two accused have been booked in connection with the case, they said.

Advertising

In his complaint, Piyush Sarvaiya said the incident took place while he was passing through Una town on his way to Gir Gadhda from his village of Ankolali on his motorbike on Thursday noon.

“While I was approaching Tower Chowk (in Una town) at around 12:30 pm, Arshi Bhikhabhai Vaja and Arjan Babubhai Makwana rammed their motorcycle with mine near Railway crossing. Then, Arjan got down from the bike, grabbed me by collar and started abusing me and beating and kicking me,” Sarvaiya said.

One of the persons named in the complaint was convicted to life imprisonment by a court for allegedly murdering Sarvaiya’s elder brother in Ankolali village while the other’s father is in jail for the same offence, police said.

Advertising

In this case, the accused belong to the Koli community, a caste group included in Other Backward Communities (OBC). This is the fourth case in around a month in Saurashtra when persons accused of assaulting victim or victim’s family members have again assaulted the victim after coming out of jail.

Based on Sarvaiya’s complaint, Una police have booked Arshi Vaja and Arjan Makwana under IPC Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) 506 (1) (criminal intimidation) and Under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989 for subjecting the Dalit to atrocities.