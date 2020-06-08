Gujarat: Two years after ‘kidnap’, woman returns with baby

“We don’t have details as the case is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI),” the DySP under whose jurisdiction Chotila town falls, said. (Representational) “We don’t have details as the case is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI),” the DySP under whose jurisdiction Chotila town falls, said. (Representational)

Two years after she was allegedly kidnapped by a teacher from Chotila town of Surendranagar district, a woman returned to her home in the town on Saturday evening with a baby boy in tow, police said on Sunday.

“The woman returned to her parents’ home with a child on Saturday,” said Dadu Basiya, deputy superintendent of police of Limdi division of Surendranagar district police. “We don’t have details as the case is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI),” the DySP under whose jurisdiction Chotila town falls, said.

A CBI officer posted in Gujarat confirmed the return of the woman, without divulging any details.

According to the case, a 18-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped by a 46-year-old teacher on August 11, 2018. The teacher was sentenced to life imprisonment by a special POCSO court of Rajkot in March, 2018 for kidnapping and raping two minor girls from a school where he was principal in 2012, and raping them for two years. However, he jumped parole in July 2018 and set up a private coaching institute in Chotila, where the woman used to go for English classes.

Based on a complaint filed by the woman’s father, Chotila police booked the teacher on charges of kidnap. However, Gujarat police couldn’t achieve any breakthrough in the probe. The teacher remained at large and the woman was missing. Her father moved the Gujarat High Court in February 2019 with plea to seeking a writ of habeas corpus. The High Court eventually handed over the probe to the CBI.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.