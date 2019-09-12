Gujarat: Two Statue of Unity guards arrested

The Kevadia police on Wednesday arrested two security guards at the Statue of Unity for thrashing their colleague a day before. On Tuesday, Rajusingh Yadav (38) was checking if the security staff are present at their designated spots, when he found Balwantbhai Tadvi missing. When Yadav called Balwantbhai to cross-check, the latter shared a false location, Yadav alleged in his complaint.

Later in the afternoon, when Balwantbhai approached Yadav for a half-day leave, Yadav informed his higher-ups about the incident when Balwantbhai was missing from his spot. The same evening, Balwantbhai, along with the other accused, Naresh Tadvi, thrashed Yadav at SoU’s gate number 2.

Yadav then filed a police complaint against Balwantbhai and Naresh.

“We have arrested the accused based on the complaint and eye-witness accounts. No weapons were used but the complainant received minor injuries and was given preliminary treatment,” said investigating officer Karsan Rathwa.