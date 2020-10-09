Gujarat: Two SFI leaders held for protests over Hathras case

Police said the party workers were organising public gatherings since October 4 in the wake of Hathras case and had visited nine villages in the area. (Representational)

Two members of the Students Federation of India (SFI) in Gujarat were arrested in Sabarkantha on Wednesday night for allegedly holding public gatherings, protesting the alleged gangrape and murder of a Dalit woman in Hathras, without permission.

According to police, Nitish Mohan, convenor of Gujarat State Organising Committee of SFI and Chirag Patel, Ahmedabad district secretary of SFI, were arrested by a team of Prantij police station on Wednesday night.

The FIR books them under Indian Penal Code section 188 for disobedience to order given by a public servant. P L Vaghela, Police Inspector and in charge of Prantij PS in Sabarkantha said, “The two have been organising public gatherings in villages every night for the past few days regarding the Hathras case without police permission. We also received pictures from state intelligence which showed that no masks were being worn by the two. Covid-19 cases have been rising in Sabarkantha and we booked them under IPC 188 and arrested them yesterday. Since it is a bailable offence, the duo was released from custody last night itself.”

The SFI, the student organisation of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), released a statement on social media on Wednesday. “Comrades Nitish Mohan (Convenor, SFI Gujarat) and Chirag Patel (Dist Sec, Ahmedabad) are arrested by the Prantij Police in Gujarat for organising public meetings against rape culture and assault on democracy (sic),” read the statement from SFI.

