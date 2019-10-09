Gujarat: Two persons booked for thrashing Home Guard on duty

The Fatepura police in Dahod booked two persons for allegedly slapping and thrashing a Home Guard who was on duty.

According to the complainant, Natwar Dindor (42), the accused Chirag Barjod and Hardik Barjod were on their bike, when Dindor intercepted them near a petrol station in Jhalod taluka of Dahod after midnight. The duo, however, slapped Dindor and questioned him on stopping them. They then thrashed him, damaging his uniform, Dindor said in his complaint.

When Dindor tried to contact the PCR van for help, the duo managed to flee on their bike and threatened to kill him if he reported about the incident. Based on the complaint, both the accused were booked under IPC sections 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (2) (Punishment for criminal intimidation), 114 (abettor present).

“We are yet to arrest them. It was during a routine check that the duo was intercepted. Instead of cooperating, they allegedly attacked the Home Guard on duty. We are searching for them and they will be arrested soon,” a police officer said.