Gujarat: Two of Jayesh Patel gang facing over a dozen cases arrested

The Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Thursday arrested two members of Jayesh Patel gang, who have been allegedly involved in over a dozen cases of land grabbing, extortion, assault and firing, from Dhrol of Jamnagar.

According to ATS officials, the accused Anwar alias Aniyo Gadhkai and Aijaz alias Aijaz Mama Sandhi, residents of Jamnagar, were arrested near Sarmariya Dada temple on the Rajkot-Jamnagar state highway in Dhrol.

According to police, the accused are active members of Jayesh Patel gang and have been wanted in several criminal cases. Jayesh Patel gang refers to an alleged criminal network of builder Jayesh Patel in Jamnagar, who has been named in several cases of murder, attempted murder, abduction and shady land deals. Recently, IPS officer Deepan Bhadran, who was former deputy commissioner of police in Ahmedabad city crime branch, was transferred to Jamnagar as superintendent of police.

“Anwar and Aijaz were earlier involved in shooting at Jayesh Patel himself and also attacking his brother Dharmesh Patel. Later, they reached a compromise and joined Jayesh Patel gang. The two accused have been wanted in several cases and their custody has been given to Jamnagar police for further investigation,” said an ATS official.

According to ATS officials, Anwar has been named in 17 cases of land grabbing, extortion, assault and firing and attempted murder while Aijaz has been named in eight cases lodged at different police stations of Jamnagar.

