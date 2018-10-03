Gujarat: Two more Gir lions dead, toll 23

PTI quoted Chief Minister Vijay Rupani as saying, “It was a very unfortunate incident. 20-22 lions inhibiting in one forest range have died due to infection.” (Representational Image) PTI quoted Chief Minister Vijay Rupani as saying, “It was a very unfortunate incident. 20-22 lions inhibiting in one forest range have died due to infection.” (Representational Image)

Two more lions, shifted to a rescue centre during a screening drive in Gujarat’s Gir Sanctuary, died on Tuesday, taking the toll to 23 since September 12, an official said.

“Two lions, rescued earlier, died this (Tuesday) morning due to infection,” PTI quoted Additional Chief Secretary of the Forest Department Rajiv Kumar Gupta as saying.

Eleven lions had died in the forest due to reasons such as territorial fighting and infections between September 12 and 19, while 10 more died between September 20 and 30 after they were shifted to a rescue centre. With the latest deaths, the toll since September 12 has reached 23, Gupta said.

PTI quoted Chief Minister Vijay Rupani as saying, “It was a very unfortunate incident. 20-22 lions inhibiting in one forest range have died due to infection.”

(With inputs from PTI)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App