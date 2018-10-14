Gujarat: Two minors rape teen at orphanage, sent to observation home

The official said that the girl had complained to the matron about the incident. The official said that the girl had complained to the matron about the incident.

Two minor boys, accused of raping a 16-year-old girl in a toilet block of an orphanage in Gujarat’s Kutch district in August, has been sent to an observation home, police said on Saturday.

The accused boys, both 16 years old, were inmates of the same facility as the girl. They were held on October 5, police said. According to a complaint filed with Kutch (east) police, on August 16, the boys followed the victim to the toilet block on the orphanage campus. “There they gagged the girl and took turns to rape her,” a Kutch (east) police officer told The Sunday Express.

The official said that the girl had complained to the matron about the incident. “The matron contacted her relatives and apprised them of the incident. However, the relatives refused to file a police complaint. A third party wrote a letter to police and based on it, we initiated an enquiry. The girl was counselled. Eventually, she submitted a police complaint. We registered an offence on the basis of which the boys were held from the orphanage the next day (October 5),” the police officer said.

According to police, there are separate buildings for boys and girls. However, being on the same compound, they do share some common areas. “We have conducted medical tests of both the accused and the girl. Reports of the tests are awaited,” the officer said. “At this stage we are not treating the matron of the orphanage as the accused. The investigation is ongoing and due process will be followed.”

According to the website of the orphanage, about 162 children who were orphaned during the 2001 earthquake in Kutch were rehabilitated here. It is recognised by the state government. Kutch District Collector Remya Mohan said district child welfare committee has launched an enquiry against the orphanage.

