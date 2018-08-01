Gujarat: Two men held in sodomy-murder case may have killed 10 in one year, say police

Their modus operandi was to sodomise the victim, kill and mutiliate their face. (Representational Image) Their modus operandi was to sodomise the victim, kill and mutiliate their face. (Representational Image)

Police investigations have indicated that the two men arrested for allegedly sodomising and killing victims, may have killed 10 persons in the age range of 12 to 40 years in the last one year. Ajay Jadav (21) and Ravi Nayka (18), both residents of Uttarayan in Surat, were arrested on July 24 for kidnapping a 16-year old boy over six months ago. They allegedly sodomised and robbed the boy before dumping him at Mota Varachha on January 14.

Looking at the severity of the case, the probe has been transferred to Surat Crime Branch, which took custody of the two men on Tuesday.

“They have confessed to murdering 10 persons and sodomising two minors, in the past one-and-half years, but till now three cases of murder and sodomy have been filed against the duo. In last one year, Surat police recovered nine unclaimed bodies, out of which Ajay and Ravi were involved in the murder of three persons. Six bodies remain unidentified. Our teams are accompanying them to different places where they had committed the murders based on their statements to the police. However, no bodies were recovered from those places,” R R Sarwaiya, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Surat Crime Branch, said.

According to Crime Branch sources, Ajay and Ravi have told the interrogators that they used to sodomise their victims at knife point, and if challenged, they killed them by slitting their throats.

They have reportedly confessed to killing a ragpicker in Amroli area and a youth at Uttrayan railway crossing. The third victim was a man who had allegedly eve-teased Jadav’s sister in Kapodara area. They have confessed to killing two more youths in Udhna and Dumas area of Surat.

While Ajay drove the autorickshaw, his friend Ravu would sit in the auto as a passenger and hunt their victims. Their modus operandi was to sodomise the victim, kill them and mutilate their face beyond recognition.

“Ravi and Ajay are a sort of sexual perverts who sodomised their victims at knife point. We are collecting evidence against them and are working on the claims made by them,” Sarwaiya added.

On Tuesday, both the accused were produced before district court and sent to the Crime Branch remand for four days.

