Two recovered Covid-19 patients in Gujarat’s Patan test positive again

Two COVID-19 patients who were discharged from a hospital in Patan district of North Gujarat after they had tested negative, tested positive for a second time on April 22 after their mandatory 14-day quarantine period. Following this, district health authorities have readmitted them to Patan Civil Hospital in Dharpur as per treatment protocol. The two patients are a 60-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman, both natives of Sidhpur.

District Development Officer of Patan, DK Parekh said that a total of nine patients had recovered from COVID-19 at Patan Civil Hospital around a week back. After being discharged, all nine patients were shifted to a quarantine facility in Sidhpur. After the completion of their quarantine period, when their tests were conducted again before letting them return home, seven patients tested negative and two tested positive.

“The two have been admitted to Patan Civil Hospital once again. We have informed the state authorities about the same,” said Parekh. “Before these two cases, we had three positive cases (at the hospital). Now, that number has risen to five.”

Treating physician and assistant professor at Patan Civil Hospital, Dr Mehul Patel said that such a development is possible in the treatment of COVID-19 patients, i.e., the possibility of a dead virus being detected in the laboratory tests and the patients’ results showing as positive.

“The patients are asymptomatic, their various tests such as blood reports, X-rays, etc. are normal. But as per the (treatment) guidelines, they will be kept at the hospital.”

