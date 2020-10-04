Gujarat: Two held for ‘raping, threatening’ woman

The accused were nabbed from the town area and police have begun a probe.

Mahisagar police on Saturday arrested two persons in connection with the alleged gang rape of a middle-aged woman, multiple times, since a fortnight. According to a complaint registered at Santrampur police station, the complainant claimed that two men residing in her village had raped her multiple times after threatening to kill her children.

According to officials at Santrampur police station, the complainant has said that the two accused first threatened to kill her children about two weeks ago, if she did not obey their instructions. “The woman said that the accused took her to one of their homes and raped her. They continued to blackmail and threaten her, calling her over the phone and forcing her to accompany them to the house where they would rape her in turns. Finally, she mustered the courage to complain and came to the police station on Friday,” an official said.

The accused were nabbed from the town area and police have begun a probe. The official said, “They have been arrested and we are probing their history. They have admitted to the crime, but we are waiting for Covid-19 formalities to be completed.”

