Gujarat: Two detained for hunting chinkara and 3 rabbits in Patan

Forest department officials have detained two persons for the hunting of a chinkara and three rabbits in Santalpur region of Patan district earlier this week. Their samples will be sent for Covid-19 test, following they will be formally arrested and produced before a court.

The accused Habib Hingroja (30) and Nasirkhan Malek (22) are residents of Sidhada and Varahi villages of Santalpur taluka in Patan district respectively. The two have been booked under the provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act and Arms Act, maximum punishment for which is seven years’ imprisonment.

They were detained by Range Forest Officer (RFO) of Patan Zilubha Vaghela and his team. Vaghela said, “On May 18, I was on a night patrolling in the reserve forest area near Santalpur when I spotted two persons moving around suspiciously on a motorbike. I chased them but they tried to speed away but lost balance and fell down, after which they abandoned the motorbike and ran away. When I reached near the motorbike, I found a chinkara and three rabbits killed with a firearm.”

“We took the motorbike in our possession and traced its owner on the basis of its registration number. We found that the vehicle belonged to one of Nasir’s cousins. We also found out that Nasir and Habib were using the motorbike for the past few days. Eventually, we caught the two,” Vaghela added. Vaghela said that because of the lockdown, many people tend to move into reserve forest areas to hunt animals for meat with a belief that nobody will spot them. “Last week also, we arrested three persons who hunted two rabbits. To prevent such incidents, we have increased patrolling in the area,” he said.

