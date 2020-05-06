Gujarat: Two deaths in Banaskantha district due to unseasonal rainfall

Major affected talukas of Banaskantha District were Vadgam, Amirgadh, Palanpur, Deesa, Danta and Tharad that received rainfall and thunderstorms Tuesday night. (File Photo) Major affected talukas of Banaskantha District were Vadgam, Amirgadh, Palanpur, Deesa, Danta and Tharad that received rainfall and thunderstorms Tuesday night. (File Photo)

At least two deaths were reported due to unseasonal rainfall accompanied with lightening and thunderstorms in Banaskantha district Tuesday night.

A 7-year-old boy died in Sanesada village of Bhabhar taluka when a pillar of a house collapsed on him. A 57-year-old male in Dangiya in Dantiwada taluka passed away after a wall of a kutcha house collapsed. His two sons were seriously injured in the incident, Banaskantha collector Sandip Sagale told The Indian Express.

Strong winds also led to destruction of several kutcha houses while the BSNL tower in Palanpur was reported to have collapsed.

