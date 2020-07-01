Gujarat: Two children among 6 killed in lightning strike in Saurashtra

People make their way through rain in Vadodara on Monday. (Photo: Bhupendra Rana) People make their way through rain in Vadodara on Monday. (Photo: Bhupendra Rana)

Six persons, including two children, were killed after being struck by lightning, while a girl who was swept away in a flooded rivulet was found dead as parts of Saurashtra experienced heavy rain on Tuesday.

Authorities said that three persons each died in Jamnagar and Botad districts after being struck by lightning during the day. Officials of the district flood control room in Jamnagar said that Nitaben Sitapara (35) and her son Vishal (12) were struck by a lightning bolt in Raka-Khatiya village of Lalpur taluka. Pankaj Pambhar, a resident of Nana Vadala village of Kalavad taluka, was also killed in a similar manner while a buffalo was also killed in a lightning strike in Chorbedi village of Lalpur.

In Botad, the deaths were reported from Lathidad and Sarvai villages. District flood control room officers said that Ghansyam Chauhan (50), a farmer and his granddaughter Jhanvi were killed after being struck by lightning, while in the neighbouring Sarvai village, Guddi Bhatvasiya (18) was killed. Officers said all these deaths were reported around 11.30 pm as the district experienced light showers.

While Kalavad taluka of Jamnagar experienced 73 millimetre (mm) rain, neighbouring Dhrol logged 49 mm precipitation. Lalpur registered nine mm rain while Jamnagar taluka got 24 mm rain. In Botad district, Ranpur taluka registered eight mm rain, followed by Gadhda and Botad with five mm rain and Barwala with four mm rain.

A school girl who was swept away while crossing a flooded causeway in Satapar village of Jamjodhpur taluka of Jamnagar district on Monday, was found dead on Tuesday. The girl Anandi Solanki (10) was a resident of Ranavav, Porbandar district. The area experienced around 50 mm rain Monday. Anandi, her mother Ramju (30), sister Jeenal (3) and maternal uncle Aval Sindhva (33) were crossing the causeway while on their way to a local shrine when the four were swept away in the swelling waters.

“While bodies of Sindhav and Ramju were recovered on Monday itself, Anandi’s body was recovered downstream on Tuesday. Jeenal is still missing and a search operation is on,” Firoz Mulima, deputy mamlatdar in disaster cell of Jamjodhpur taluka, told The Indian Express. He added Sindhav and Ramju are siblings and the sister came to her parents home in Udepur village to attend a religious event.

Rajkot city experienced a thunderstorm on Monday morning with flood control room saying 19 mm rain was reported during the day.

