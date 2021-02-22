Gujarat: Two BJP candidates elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha

Both BJP candidates were elected unopposed after the Opposition Congress party did not field candidates for the two polls

The Election Commission on Monday officially declared that two BJP candidates, Rambhai Mokaria and Dinesh Prajapati (Anavadiya), have been elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat.

In the bypolls held to fill a vacancy caused by the death of sitting Congress MP Ahmed Patel, BJP candidate Dinesh Prajapati was declared “elected uncontested.” Similarly, in a separate by-election held to fill the vacancy due to the death of sitting BJP MP Abhay Bhardwaj, the second party candidate, Rambhai Mokaria, was declared “elected uncontested.”

Both BJP candidates were elected unopposed after the Opposition Congress party did not field candidates for the two polls. Congress sources had earlier said that the party had challenged the conduct of separate Rajya Sabha bypolls in the Supreme Court and the party did not have the numbers to win if separate polls were held for each of the two vacant seats.