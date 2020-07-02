Gujarat: Two Asiatic lion cubs found dead inside well in Junagadh

The forest officers said that the cubs might have fallen into the well accidentally. (Representational) The forest officers said that the cubs might have fallen into the well accidentally. (Representational)

TWO ASIATIC lion cubs were found dead inside an open well on an agricultural field at Jhunjharpur village in Gir (West) wildlife division in Junagadh district on Wednesday. Forest officers said that, prima facie, no foul play was suspected.

The cubs, around six to seven months in age, were found in a well on an agricultural field belonging to one Vipul Vadher in Jhunjharpur village of Malia taluka, said Dushyant Vasavada, Chief Conservator of Forests of Junagadh wildlife circle. Vasavada said that the area falls in Maliya range of Gir (West) wildlife division of Junagadh wildlife circle. He said that the primary cause of deaths of the cubs was drowning.

The forest officers said that the cubs might have fallen into the well accidentally. “This area records regular movement of lions. Prima facie, from the location of the well, it seems the cubs could have fallen into the well accidentally and drowned. We are not suspecting any foul play at this stage,” Dheeraj Mittal, Deputy Conservator of Forests of Gir (West) division, told The Indian Express.

Jhunjharpur is a coastal village located near Chorwad in Malia taluka. “There is a reserved forest near the place of accident though border of Gir National Park and Sanctuary is around 30 km away. Our teams are scanning the area to locate the mother,” Mittal further said, adding the well didn’t have a parapet.

