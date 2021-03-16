Gujarat: ‘Truck runs over’ lioness at Pipapav port parking bay

The CCF said that the carcass of the lioness was shifted to Babarkot Rescue Centre and added that an inquiry had been launched into the incident.

An Asiatic lioness was allegedly run over by a truck at a parking bay in Pipapav port in Amreli district late on Sunday with forest officers claiming that the truck and its driver have been identified.

The death of the lioness comes around a month after a lion was killed after hitting a goods train bound for Pipavav port near Uchaiya village of Rajula taluka of Amreli district.

The carcass of the lioness, believed to be five to nine years old, was recovered from a parking lot in Pipavav port area on Sunday evening and the primary cause of death is injuries the animal sustained during a road accident, Dushyant Vasavada, chief conservator of forests (CCF) of Junagadh wildlife circle, said on Monday.

Pipapav port area falls in Rajula taluka of Shetrunji wildlife division, part of Junagadh wildlife circle.

The CCF said that the carcass of the lioness was shifted to Babarkot Rescue Centre and added that an inquiry had been launched into the incident.

“Our staff found the lioness dead around 100 metres away from the spot where it was hit by a truck. We have identified the truck and its driver and investigation is on,” said Nisha Raj, deputy conservator of forests (DCF) of Shetrunji wildlife division.

Pipavav port is one of the biggest ports handling containarised cargo in Gujarat. The port is also known for handling shipments of agricultural commodities bound for foreign shores as well as exports of automobiles. According to forest officials, bushes on the periphery of the port records movement of Asiatic lions regularly.