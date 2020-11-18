Nine killed in truck collision in Gujarat 

Nine people including three women and a child were killed after an Eicher truck collided with a goods trailer at Waghodia crossroad near Vadodara in the early hours of Wednesday morning. (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana)

Nine people including three women and a child were killed after an Eicher truck collided with a goods trailer at Waghodia crossroad near Vadodara in the early hours of Wednesday morning. The group was headed to Pavagadh temple when the accident took place, police said. Close to 17 others were injured and undergoing treatment at Vadodara’s SSG hospital.

The deceased, mostly diamond workers, were travelling in the truck from Surat to Pavagadh, police said. The accident occurred at Waghodia crossroad, when the driver of the truck purportedly fell asleep. According to police officials, all deceased and injured belong to the same extended family and were travellng together to visit temples in Pavagadh and Dakor.

“The accident occurred around 3 am. There were about 26 persons, including a 5-year-old child, traveling in the Eicher. They were all related to each other and from Varachcha area of Surat. They had planned to visit Pavagadh temple and then proceed to Dakor. Of the injured, nine persons died after being brought to SSG hospital for treatment. About 17 others are under treatment. We are trying to gather more details from those who are in the position to talk. We primarily know that the Eicher truck rammed into the trailer that was moving ahead of it,” Karanrajsinh Vaghela, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 3 said.

Vadodara District Collector Shalini Agarwal, top police officials as well as the Medical Superintendent of SSG Dr Ranjan Aiyer reached the hospital to review the situation of the injured. While the Eicher truck is registered in Gujarat, the trailer bears a Karnataka state registration.

