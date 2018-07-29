Gujarat: Tribal man lynched on suspicion of being a thief

Another tribal man was critically injured in the attack. The mob suspected the two of being thieves. Another tribal man was critically injured in the attack. The mob suspected the two of being thieves.

A 22-year-old tribal man was lynched and another seriously injured by a mob in Dahod district of Central Gujarat late on Saturday night. While the victim who survived the attack claimed the mob suspected them to be thieves, villagers in Kali Mahudi alleged they were part of a larger group of thieves and were caught fleeing.

Police have registered a murder case against unidentified persons. The deceased has been identified as Ajmal Vahoniya, a resident of Undaar village in the district. Another tribal who was also beaten up by the mob along with the deceased has been identified as Bharu Mathur from Amali-Khajuriya village of the district. Mathur is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Limdi police station officials have registered an FIR on the basis of a complaint lodged by Mathur. Both Mathur and the deceased Vahoniya were released from jail a couple of days back.

In his police complaint, Mathur has stated that the two were intercepted by a mob and questioned when they were crossing the village on Saturday night. When Vahoniya reportedly told them the name of his village, the mob suspected him to be a thief. Out of fear, the two tried to flee from the spot but were caught and thrashed by a mob of almost 100 people.

Meanwhile, the villagers, according to Limdi police sub-inspector Pravin Jundal, claimed that a group of more than 20 people had entered their village late on Saturday night with the intention to rob and they had managed to catch hold of only two of them while the rest managed to escape.

“The investigation is underway and we are verifying the veracity of the claims. A case of murder has been registered against the mob and arrests will be made soon. We are yet to verify the claims of the villagers and why had Vahoniya and Mathur come to the village. Both the victims were released from jail a few days ago and have cases of theft as well as rioting against them,” Jundal added.

