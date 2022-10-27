Gujarat transfers more than 900 officers, 51 still to be moved out

The Gujarat government has transferred more than 900 officials ahead of the state Assembly elections, but 51 officials, including six senior IPS officers, are yet to be moved out as per the Election Commission’s guidelines, sources said on Wednesday.

The decision came after the Election Commission (EC) pulled up the state government last week, seeking an explanation of the “circumstances as to why compliance reports have not been furnished so far, even after the stipulated time limit, despite issuing another reminder in the matter.”

On Wednesday, the poll panel is learnt to have asked the state Chief Secretary to ensure that the remaining officers report to “respective headquarters” and a compliance report is sent by 4 pm Thursday.

The six IPS officers, among 51 officers yet to be transferred, are Additional Commissioners of Police Premvir Sinh (Crime, Ahmedabad city) and A G Chauhan (Traffic, Ahmedabad city), and Deputy Commissioners of Police Harshad Patel (Control Room, Ahmedabad city), Mukesh Patel (Zone-IV, Ahmedabad city), Bhakti Thakar (Traffic, Ahmedabad city), and Rupal Solanki (Crime, Surat city).