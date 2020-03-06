Gujarat: Train driver suspended for ‘kissing female employee in cabin’, probe ordered

The station director then the complaint to senior authorities who ordered a probe into the incident(Representational image) The station director then the complaint to senior authorities who ordered a probe into the incident(Representational image)

A train driver has been suspended for kissing a female employee in his cabin on Thursday. As per details, after parking the train on the station, the accused allegedly asked the woman employee, who was assisting him, to come inside the cabin.

Railway sources said that as she entered the cabin, the walkie talkie slipped from the driver’s hand and fell on the floor of cabin. When he was lifting the walkie talkie, his hands touched her body. She ignored it thinking it to be an accident. The driver then grabbed her and kissed her, she alleged.

The woman immediately reported it to the station director. She has also given a written complaint, and made allegations of sexual harassment. The station director on the basis of the complaint, suspended the driver from the job.

The station director then the complaint to senior authorities who ordered a probe into the incident. The station director said, “We have set up an inquiry team to probe into the allegations made by the woman employee. At present we have suspended him from the job.”

