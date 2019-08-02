Gujarat: Train and bus services hit after heavy rain

Dozens of trains and buses to and from Vadodara in Gujarat were cancelled following heavy rain over the past 24 hours.

Authorities started diverting trains on the Mumbai-Delhi route covering Gujarat from Wednesday evening.

Western Railways cancelled a total of 69 trains from Wednesday evening till Thursday night which had Vadodara as their reaching/starting point and re-routed and short-routed several other trains that had Vadodara on their travel route. Many of these trains originated from Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Jamnagar and Bhuj and Maharashtra’s Bandra and Dadar.

According to Divisional Railway Manager of Ahmedabad, Deepak Kumar Jha, “A total of 38 trains have been cancelled due to the ongoing flood-like situation in Vadodara. Similarly, eight trains have been re-routed to avoid Vadodara. And 12 trains have been short routed, i.e. only part of a journey was completed.”

A few of these trains were 69114 Ahmedabad-Vadodara, 19035 Vadodara Ahmedabad, 19036 Ahmedabad-Vadodara, 59549 Vadodara-Ahmedabad, 69106 Ahmedabad-Anand, 19115 Dadar-Bhuj, 22904 Bhuj-Bandra, 22924 Jamnagar-Bandra and 19015 Mumbai-Porbandar.

Trains such as 12934 Karnavati and 12932 Double Decker Express, whose destination is Mumbai, will go up to Borivalli in Maharashtra. Similarly, 12933 Karnavati and 12931 Double Decker Express, which originate from Borivalli, will not travel between Mumbai and Borivalli.

According to Ravinder Bhakar, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, 107/29 Air Defence Regiment (SAMBA) helped in shifting almost 3,000 passengers from Vadodara railway station to the city and another 3,000 passengers from the city to the railway station. This was made possible with more than 80 jawans and 10 ALS Tatra vehicles.

“Due to heavy rain in Vadodara, help desks have being manned at all major stations like Vadodara, Nadiad, Anand, Bharuch and Ankleshwar. All catering stalls are open. Various NGOs have been contacted for distribution of food packets and approximately 100 litres milk has been arranged from Anand to supply to catering contractors in Vadodara. Around 450-500 packets and approximately 250 packets of biscuits/chips and water bottles have been distributed among passengers aboard 12933 Karnavati Express at Vishvamitri station,” said Bhakar.

“I was on way from Mumbai to Delhi in Rajdhani and there were announcements regarding route change due to ongoing flood. The train finally reached Delhi two hours late,” said Komita Dhandha, a resident of Delhi.

Similarly, Gujarat State Roadways Transport Corporation (GSRTC) buses going through Vadodara have been diverted to avoid the city area which has been flooded. All buses originating from Vadodara city remained cancelled on Thursday. “There is a flood situation in Vadodara, therefore we have diverted all buses going through the city to National Highway 8 bypass road. All buses originating from Vadodara have been cancelled for today and those comeing to Vadodara have been stopped at the state highway outside the city,” said N S Patel, chief traffic manager, GSRTC.

Holiday for schools

Vadodara Municipal Corporation declared all schools, colleges and government offices closed on Friday as well, given the rainfall warning and heavy water logging.