Gujarat: Toll crosses 300 as 375 test positive in one day

More people with no underlying health conditions died of coronavirus, than those with co-morbidities in a day, as the death toll in Gujarat crossed 300 on Monday. More than 150 persons were discharged across the state in a day when 375 persons tested positive for the virus, as the cumulative recoveries in the state went up to nearly 1,200. Thirty persons died in a day, 16 of them with no serious underlying co-morbidities.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad crossed 4,000 even as it reported a total of 26 deaths, taking the death toll to 234. With 259 new cases, the district total now stands at 4,076.

The youngest to die was a 26-year-old woman with tuberculosis, while a 90-year-old woman who died had no underlying ailment. Thirteen others who died in Ahmedabad also had no underlying comorbidity.

Principal Health Secretary Jayanti Ravi announced that the government at the chief ministerial level took a decision on Sunday to involve senior private sector intensivists, at the government hospitals where COVID-19 patients are in critical care. These would include Dr Tushar Patel and Dr Jigar Mehta among others, said Ravi adding that they are expected to provide their services at the earliest. The decision was taken to bring down mortality rate and improve recovery rate in the state, said Ravi.

In Vadodara, three men aged 35, 68 and 70 years died, taking the toll in the district to 28, with no co-morbidities reported in any of the deceased. As many as 35 new cases were reported, taking the count to 421. Anand tally stood at 80 with a 71-year-old man from Khambat testing positive.

Kheda recorded three new cases, taking the district tally to 12. Panchmahal reported seven and Dahod reported six new positive cases, with the former seeing all cases from Godhra and the latter belonging to a single family.

Surat reported 20 new cases, taking the tally cross 700 while Bhavnagar reported 21 new cases, taking the total to 74. A 45-year-old diabetic woman succumbed to the disease in Surat. Jamnagar that had not reported a case since its first patient who eventually died, reported three new positive cases on Monday.

Two with co-morbidies recover in Ahmedabad

A 27-year-old HIV positive patient and an 80-year-old tuberculosis patient were among those who defeated COVID-19 in Ahmedabad. The first patient from Viramgam taluka of Ahmedabad district has been HIV-positive for two-and-a-half years. He was also nutrient deficient when he tested positive for novel coronavirus on April 14. He was treated at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital from where he was discharged on Monday.

Another 80-year old man from Barwala taluka in rural Botad district was also discharged from SVP Hospital in Ahmedabad, where he was admitted on April 20.

